Kentucky sports betting has been given the go-ahead, and there is less than one month until legal wagers can finally be made.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is joining in on the fun and has a $100 bonus bet offer simply for signing up!

Getting $100 in bonus bets loaded into your account couldn't be much easier.

Pre-register through one of the links on this page

No deposit is required. Players will be able to deposit at a later date.

Must be 21+ to wager.

Kentucky only.

Registering for BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook

You can register with the BetMGM mobile app or access the website through your browser. Follow these steps to get started as a new user.

Claim the BetMGM promo code by . Create a new account after using our promo, and add your information, such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky. Confirm the terms and conditions. Also, be sure to read the terms of your bonus offer to confirm you understand how the bonuses are issued and the limits on the offer. Geolocation on the BetMGM Kentucky app or on the website will confirm you are within the borders of Kentucky and can place a wager. Make your qualifying bet deposit.

After you sign up with BetMGM, take a look around to get used to the features, bet types, and more as you get started in Kentucky betting.

BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky Key Features

Here are some of the features you can expect when signing up with our BetMGM Kentucky Bonus code.

Feature Description 🏈 Live Betting Place wagers on live events and games. Odds, lines, and more change quickly based on the action in college sports, the pros, and more. ✏️ Edit My Bet Make adjustments to the bets in your bet slip, including changing the stake, swapping selections, and more. 🎉 Same-Game Parlays Add multiple legs from the same game into a single parlay to boost your odds and hope to win big. 💰 Early Cashouts The early cashout feature allows you to guarantee a profit before a game is over, or you can cut your losses by exiting a bet early. 🎁 BetMGM Rewards Program BetMGM offers a great rewards program. Earn points, bonuses, and more for placing wagers. 📺 Live Streaming Watch live events from various sports directly on the platform in the BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook app.

What to bet on with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code?

Having an account filled with bonus wagers doesn’t do us any good if we don’t know what to use them on.

Let’s take a gander at some NFL look-ahead lines to grasp what type of Futures bets Kentucky sports fans can get involved with on launch day.

Here are the favorites to win each division in the NFL:

AFC East: Buffalo Bills (+120)

AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals (+155)

AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars (-155)

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs (-200)

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles (-120)

NFC North: Detroit Lions (+135)

NFC South: New Orleans Saints (+115)

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers (-165)

