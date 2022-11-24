BetMGM Sportsbook offers some of the best prop betting options for World Cup games.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can benefit from the offer. You will not need any promo codes when you join through the link below.

How to get the $1000 offer from the BetMGM without any Promo Code?

The process is simple and takes just a few minutes to complete:

Step 1: Click on the link below to visit BetMGM and select your state for the registration process.

Step 2: Enter your details to create a new account.

Step 3: Accept the app's Terms & Conditions and set your profile.

Step 4: Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and claim additional bet credits.

Step 5: Place your first bet. The free bet amount ties to your first cash bet amount. If you bet over $1,000 on your first sports wager, only the first $1,000 will be eligible for the promotion. Once your initial bet results are finalized, you'll earn your bonus payout.

Step 6: Use the free credits in seven days, or they expire! Here's how the bonus credits are allocated based on the initial qualifying bet placed. Bets greater than $50 will receive five FreeBets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount of the Qualifying Bet up to $1,000. Qualifying bets less than $50 will receive one FreeBet in a single denomination equaling the total amount of the original wager

The promotional offer only applies to the first eligible wager and cashing out or editing the initial wager invalidates the bet for this promotion. Free Bets, Odds Boost Tokens, or Risk-Free Tokens are not eligible for this promotion. The promotional value is only valid for the first $1,000 wagered in cash.

Example: An initial wager of $1,500 will still only be able to receive $1,000 in free bet returns.

Your first wager must be with cash to claim your $1,000 risk-free bet. Free Bets expire after seven days of being issued and are not available for cash withdrawal. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other BetMGM promotion.

Choose a World Cup game to place a bet and qualify for the offer.

There is a big World Cup game available to place bets on Thursday. Brazil will face Serbia.

Serbia is one of the most improved sides in recent years, and it's going to be a good game. Serbia will look to make the most of it and give its all to get the best result possible.

It's going to be an interesting battle between Brazil captain Neymar and Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic.

