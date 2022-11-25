BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code for World Cup Games Today: Risk-free first bet up $1000- November 25, 2022 FIFA World Cup

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering new users a chance at a $1000 risk-free bet, eligible for today's FIFA World Cup Games.

The BetMGM promo code is available through the links in this article. To get started, bettors can simply click on the link below.

How do Bettors get $1000 from BetMGM Sportsbook For Today's World Cup Games?

To qualify for the promo code, a bettor needs to be a new user, 21 years of age, and physically located in the following states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming.

If these conditions have been met, then follow the steps below to get started:

Click on the 'claim now' button from the links in this article. Sign up and create an account by entering all required personal information. Accept all terms and conditions. Make a deposit (minimum $10) Place a bet on anything, and if the bet doesn't win, the sportsbook will refund the bet back in the form of a free bet within 24 hours of when the losing bet is settled.

How do you get a free bet on BetMGM Sportsbook?

Place a bet up to $1000, and if you lose, it will refund the bet back in the form of a free bet. If the first bet is under $50, the bet will be credited with a single bet. If the first bet is over $50, the bet will be credited with five individual free bets (of equal amounts). Make sure to use the free bets within seven days, or else they'll expire.

Which World Cup Games can be bet on through BetMGM Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

We have a few games on hand on day five of the competition today, among which Netherlands (-125) versus Ecuador (+380) seems like an interesting matchup. Virgil van Dijk will lead his team to help them earn another victory after a 2-0 win over Senegal in the first game.

Ecuador won their opening game of the World Cup campaign by defeating hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the tournament. They now face a strong opponent, one of the best teams in the cup, and it is going to be a very difficult game for the South American team.

With multiple teams facing off tonight, don't hesitate to take advantage of this great offer courtesy of BetMGM.

