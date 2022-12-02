BetRivers is offering a second chance bet for first-time users. If your first bet loses, they give you a free bet of up to $500.

We're a quarter of the way through the NCAAB, NBA and NHL seasons, and the FIFA World Cup is entering into the knockout phase. No matter what sport you are into, BetRivers has you covered.

There's a full slate of college basketball games tonight, so there are plenty of great opportunities for bettors to make some money, and they can make those plays risk-free by joining today.

Do you need a promo code for BetRivers Sportsbook?

No. New bettors can use any of the links in this article to jump into the sportsbook and take advantage of this promotion.

How do I Claim this Promo for Today's Games?

Again, bettors just need to click on any of the links in this article to take advantage of this offer. This is a great offer, as new users can wager on any bet on any sport risk-free.

Using the link, bettors just need to create an account, make a deposit and place a first bet of up to $500 within two weeks of creating the account. If the bet does not win, their account gets credited back with the same amount.

What Bets Can I Place to Qualify for this Promotional Offer?

All bets are eligible for this offer. No matter what you're into, you can take advantage of this first bet insurance.

However, there are several great NCAA basketball bets available tonight that bettors should consider. With several sharpshooters in action, bettors should look to throw caution to the wind and gamble away, knowing they're covered by the promotion.

The best approach would be to throw down those risk-free wagers on your favorite team or favorite underdog. However, those looking for a sharp play should consider Auburn hosting Colgate.

Auburn is the 19th-best team in the nation, so they are only a (-13.5) favorite playing the unranked Raiders. This is one of the easiest plays on the board tonight. Despite their national ranking, Auburn is still highly underrated, and they should have no problem covering this spread.

However, those who aren't feeling good about the game can simply turn their attention to a different contest or even a different sport. There are no bad options when your first bet has insurance.

Poll : 0 votes