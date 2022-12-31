Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Saturday.

Chicago have had a poor season so far and are looking for some wins in the upcoming games. They have lost more than half of their season games and are placed last with 20 points in the Western Conference Central standings.

Columbus have failed to win games too and are coming off a seven-game losing streak. Placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 22 points, they will look to save their season with a better display in the coming games.

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLACKHAWKS +115 +1.5(-225) o6.5(+100) BLUE JACKETS -135 -1.5(+190) u6.5(-120)

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Match Details

Fixture: Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31. 2022; 1 pm EDT

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Key Stats

There are plenty of problems for Chicago, one being their poor offense and it has severely damaged their season. All the efforts have come from Players like Max Domi and Jonathan Toews, while other players have mostly been ineffective. The team has been ineffective and needs an overhaul to have positive results.

Their defense has been a problem too, conceding over 3.7 goals per game on average with goaltenders failing to manage things at the back. The team needs to undergo severe changes in order to get better returns in the near future.

Columbus has been poor offensively and has failed to create enough goal-scoring chances. Players like Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner have goals in double digits but have also been below average and need to step up further in order to have better returns in future games.

They have conceded almost four goals per game on average this season, with the whole defensive setup failing to provide enough defensive strength to the team. The goaltenders need to improve individually to make their efforts count and help the team win games.

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

The game is between the two teams with the poorest of the season as both are languishing at the bottom of their respective divisions.

Chicago playing away from home has been poor this season and is coming with a poor record, making things more difficult for them.

Blue Jackets can fancy their chances of scoring goals to make a claim in this game. They lost their last game by a close margin and can bounce back with a better effort.

As the game is likely to be decided by a close margin, with Columbus's defense showing signs of improvement, we can expect them to do well in this game for a win.

Prediction : Take, Columbus, ML(-135)

Poll : 0 votes