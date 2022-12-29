Blackhawks vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Thursday.

Chicago have suffered a poor season so far and are desperately looking for better performances in the upcoming games. They have lost more than half of their games and are placed last with 20 points in the Western Conference Central standings.

St. Louis have been decent this season, but have faced inconsistency issues and come into this one on the back of a three-game losing streak. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Central Division with 35 points, they look to get back to winning ways to fight for the top three.

Blackhawks vs Blues Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLACKHAWKS +225 +1.5(-110) o6(-110) BLUES -265 -1.5(-110) u6(-110)

Blackhawks vs Blues Match Details

Fixture: Blackhawks vs Blues

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, Saint Louis, MO

Blackhawks vs Blues Key Stats

Chicago have been really poor on offense and it has severely damaged their season. Players like Max Domi and Jonathan Toews have scored goals, but they have been below average and need improvements.

Their defense has given over 3.7 goals per game on average and needs to undergo radical changes in order to get better returns in future games. Different goaltenders have been tested by them, but all have failed to manage things at the back.

St. Louis' offense has scored over 107 goals with the duo of Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich having done well with 60 goal contributions in between them. The team needs contributions from other players to increase the output to the desired level.

Their defense has conceded around 3.7 goals per outing on average, which has negatively impacted the team's gameplay. Both the starting goaltenders need to improve their contributions to have a larger say in deciding the results while adding the required strength to the team.

Blackhawks vs Blues Betting Prediction

The game is very much one-sided given the poor performances Chicago have put in. They have not played well away from home either and with a poor team structure, they are in big trouble.

St Louis have played well at home and are in better shape as a team. Even after losing three games on the trot, they are in good spirits due to their tendency to bounce back. They have won all their last seven games at home against Chicago and are favorites to repeat the same in this game too.

Prediction: Take, St. Louis, -1.5(-110)

Poll : 0 votes