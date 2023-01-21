Blackhawks vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the St.Louis Blues in NHL action on Saturday.

The Hawks are going through a poor season and are placed last with 30 points in the Western Conference Central standings. Having won their last two games, they will look to get another positive result to finish the league stage on a high.

The Blues have been decent this season and are sixth in the Western Conference Central Division with 49 points. They come into this game with a winning streak and will look to continue the rise in the standings.

Blackhawks vs Blues NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Blackhawks +210 +1.5(-120) o6(-115) Blues -260 -1.5(+100) u6(-105)

Blackhawks vs Blues NHL Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, Saint Louis, MO

Blackhawks vs Blues NHL Key Stats

The Hawks on offense have scored over 100 goals so far and majority of the goal contributions has come from the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews. Both players have scored 26 and 31 goals respectively.

Their defense has been poor and has conceded around 3.7 goals per game this season. Apart from Goaltender Alex Stalock, all have failed. Stalock has a save percentage of over 0.920 with less than three goals against him on average per game this season.

The Blues' offense has been decent with players like Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich contributing the majority of goals. Both have 36 goals and 41 assists in between them.

The goaltenders have failed to defend and that is something which needs to improve by leaps and bounds as they have conceded over 3.5 goals per game on average this season.

Blackhawks vs Blues NHL Betting Prediction

Playing at home, the Blues have an advantage considering the Hawks' away form at the moment.

This game is likely to provide fans with some entertainment due to the poor defenses involved, but with a better offense, the Blues are likely to win this one.

Prediction : Blues, -1.5(+100)

