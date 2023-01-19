Blackhawks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Philadelphia Flyers in some pulsating NHL action on Thursday.

The Hawks are going through a poor season and are placed last with 28 points in the Western Conference Central standings. They come with a win in the game and will look to get another positive result to finish the league stage on a high.

The Flyers have struggled this season and are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 45 points. They played well recently and come into the game with a 5-2 win. As the points margin is less between them and the teams above, they will look to claim another win to keep their season alive.

Blackhawks vs Flyers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD HAWKS +180 +1.5(-140) FLYERS -225 -1.5(+118)

Blackhawks vs Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Blackhawks vs Flyers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Blackhawks vs Flyers Key Stats

The Hawks' offense has been their main problem with 98 goals after 42 games so far. The offense has been kept alive by the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews. Both players have 23 goals in between and have assisted in 30 others. They will have a big role to play in the upcoming game, being the core of the offensive setup.

Their defense has conceded around 3.7 goals per game this season as the whole setup has failed to deliver for them. Goaltender Alex Stalock is the only exception who has a save percentage of over 0.920 and has done well with less than 2.5 goals against him per game this season.

The Flyers have been poor offensively this season and have scored only 127 goals in 45 games. Though they have shown improvement with the likes of Travis Konecny scoring big. They will have a big role to play in the upcoming games to give themselves another win this season.

Their defense has conceded over 3.2 goals on average per game this season but has improved a lot in the last few games, which is a big positive coming into the game.

Blackhawks vs Flyers Betting Prediction

The game is slightly in favor of the Flyers due to their recent performances and home advantage to explore. They have played well as a team and are ahead of the Hawks in every aspect of the game. With a poor defensive setup, the Hawks are vulnerable in this game and thus we expect the Flyers to score a good number of goals and defend it for a win.

Prediction : Flyers,-1.5(+118)

