The Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4) will take on the Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6) in the NHL at the PNC Arena on Tuesday (December 27).

The Blackhawks are coming off a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last outing but remain bottom of the Central Division in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are on a massive eight-game winning streak that has put them first in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 in their previous outing.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Blackhawks +325 +1.5 (+130) O 6 (-120) Carolina Hurricanes -425 -1.5 (-150) U 6 (+100)

Chicago is having a season they would like to forget soon. They find themselves last in the division with only eight wins in 32 games. They finished second to bottom in their division last season with an overall record of 28-42.

This season has not been any different; rather they have fared worse. Although there is a lot left in the season, their playoff chances appear slim. The team has scored a total of just 75 goals while conceding 122 goals, a difference of -47.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have been on a series of wins to go top of the division. They finished first in the division last season with an overall record of 54-20. They have 106 goals and conceded 90 this season.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Blackhawks @ Carolina Hurricanes

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: PNC Center, Raleigh, North Carolina

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Pick

Sebastian Aho is having a wonderful season for the Hurricanes. He has managed 11 goals and provided 16 assists in 27 games. He has a chance to prove a lot against Chicago, as he has only played once against them Look out for him tonight.

Best Pick: Sebastian Aho Anytime Scorer (+115)

Chicago vs Carolina: Betting Prediction

The Hurricanes have a big 7-3 advantage over the Blackhawks in their last ten meetings. They also won against Chicago (3-0) in their clash earlier this season. Based on their recent performances, the Hurricanes will fancy their chances of another win. Seven of their last ten games have been high-scoring.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (-120)

Poll : 0 votes