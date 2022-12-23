Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - December 23, 2022 | NHL Regular Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks. It's a meeting between the worst team in the Western Conference and the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets have ten wins and 22 points, which is seven points worse than the next biggest loser in the East. Philadelphia has 29 points and continues to distance themselves from Columbus.

This is not the season the Blue Jackets were hoping to have after singing one of the best players in the league in Johnny "Hockey" Gaudreau.

While Columbus has hopes of turning things around in the coming years, Chicago does not have that luxury. They are horrid and will be at the bottom of the Central Division for the next few years.

Patrick Kane is the only reason this team has any wins this season, and he should be gone by the All-Star break. Looking at all the worst teams in the league, they are all on the upswing, but Chicago has not yet reached the bottom of their downswing.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Betting Odds

Teams Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Jackets +1.5 (-275) -115 Over 6.5 (-105) Hawks -1.5 (+220) -105 Under 6.5 (-115)

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Columbus Blue Jackets @ Chicago Blackhawks

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 8:30 p.m ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Best Picks

Given the matchup, both teams should be running out their backup tendies. Both are absolutely horrid, but the defense should take the lion's share of the credit.

These teams have goal scorers, and they should take advantage of the guys in between the pipes.

Over 6.5 Goals (-105)

This would be a great game for Johnny Hockey to have a hat trick, but there is a large enough payout on one goal that bettors don't have to go to that length.

Johnny Gaudreau Any Time Goal Scorer (+176)

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Prediction

It's always a fun time when a terrible team plays another sorry squad. While it won't be the best hockey, it will be evenly-matched one.

Columbus fans should be excited as they should blow out this Chicago team. However, it is a very high-risk high reward because while they should have an easy blowout win here, it will be highly embarrassing if they lose. There is nothing worse in the NHL right now than losing to the Chicago Blackhawks.

That shouldn't happen, though, and the reverse puck line is one of the best opportunities on the board today.

Columbus -1.5 (+225)

