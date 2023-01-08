Blue Jackets vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Washington Capitals in an NHL game on Sunday.

The Jackets have failed to win enough games and are now fighting for their survival. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 26 points and have to win every game from now on to finish the league stage on a high.

The Caps have been decent and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 50 points.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUE JACKETS +250 +1.5(+115) o6.5(-110) CAPITALS -320 -1.5(-135) u6.5(-110)

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Blue Jackets vs Capitals

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 5 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Key Stats

The Jackets have been ineffective on offense, scoring far less than an ideal number of goals to become a strong and challenging team. The non-availability of more players on offense has provided them limited returns, with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner scoring just 11 goals each.

Their defense has performed below average this season, conceding around 4 goals per game. They need to address this situation with a strategic response to get better results in the upcoming games.

The Caps have scored over 139 goals in 42 games this season, with the likes of Alex Ovechkin providing 29 goals and 19 assists.

Their defense has done well this season, conceding around 2.7 per game. The goaltenders have provided returns by making important saves in each game.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Betting Prediction

This game is very interesting with one team coming with a win and the other on a losing run. The Jackets have not played well in away games and even after winning their last games, they will be under pressure. Historically, they have struggled against the Caps.

The Caps lost their last game, but will be motivated, given the margin of loss and their habit of bouncing back with a win. They hold the home advantage and with a more balanced team, they are likely to win this game.

Prediction : Capitals, -1.5(-135)

