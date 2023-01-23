Blue Jackets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Monday.

The Jackets have had a poor season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 30 points. Coming with a win, they will be focused on playing similarly to continue this winning run and finish the league stage on a high.

The Flames have been decent this season and are placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 53 points. Coming into this game with a big win, they will be focused on adding more to it and continuing their trend of moving up the points table.

Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HAWKS +300 +1.5(+125) o6.5(-105) FLAMES -390 -1.5(-145) u6.5(-115)

Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Match Details

Fixture: Columbus Blue Jackets vs Calgary Flames

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 2023; 9:30 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Key Stats

The Jackets have had a miserable season offensively, as they have only been able to score 117 goals this season. Major contributions have come from players like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, with both scoring 13 goals each. They have to improve considerably as an offensive unit to make a better mark in the upcoming games.

The defense has performed similarly to their offense and has completely let them down by conceding close to four goals per game. The whole defensive setup needs to step up in the coming games to provide something considerable for the team.

The Flames have scored 145 goals this season, through contributions from Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri. These three have been the only feeding points on offense with over 115 goal contributions.

Their defense has been decent this season, conceding less than three goals per game. Though with incosistency creeping in, they have to make changes to reassure themselves with better displays in future games.

Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Betting Prediction

The game is very much in control of the Flames being the home team due to a better team setup. They have played well overall against teams with a losing record and also have a great record against the Jackets at home. We expect them to make full use of the situation and do enough to win this game.

Prediction: Flames, -1.5(-145)

