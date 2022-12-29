Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the New York Islanders in NHL on Thursday.

Columbus have had a poor season and are coming off a six-game losing streak. Placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 22 points, they desperately need wins on the trot to save their season.

New York have had a decent season but have been inconsistent with wins. Placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 42 points, they will look to redeem themselves with a win and get back to their best in the standings.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUE JACKETS +200 +1.5(-125) o6.5(-105) ISLANDERS -240 -1.5(+105) u6.5(-115)

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Match Details

Fixture: Blue Jackets vs Islanders

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29. 2022; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Key Stats

Columbus have failed to pick up the pace required to score and create enough chances. Contributions from Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner have steered the team, but they need to improve a lot in order to have better returns in future games.

They have conceded over four goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have failed to provide enough defensive strength to the team. They need to improve individually to make their efforts count.

New York have done well on offense scoring over 115 goals so far this season. Players like Brock Nelson and Anders Lee are the main contributors with over 64 goal involvements between them. However, the team will need other players to step up and form a solid offensive unit for the rest of the season.

The defense has done well for the team, conceding less than 2.7 goals per game on average so far. The goaltenders have done a great job and will play a crucial role in the games to come, having an overall save percentage of over 0.923.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Betting Prediction

Columbus have not played well overall and therefore, have struggled away from home. They have a poor overall team structure and are on the back foot in this game too.

While New York have fared better and are strong at home. They have played well against teams with a winning percentage of less than 0.400 and have dominated Columbus at home.

Prediction: Take, New York, -1.5(+105)

