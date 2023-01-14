Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL game on Saturday. The Jackets have failed to win consistently and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 26 points. They come with a three-game losing run and are now desperately looking for wins to achieve something from the season.

The Wings, on the other hand, have won their last two games to move fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 43 points. They will look to continue this spirited display for the games ahead in this crucial part of the season.

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUE JACKETS +190 +1.5(-130) o6.5(-110) RED WINGS -250 -1.5(+105) u6.5(-110)

Columbus vs Detroit Match Details

Fixture: Blue Jackets vs Red Wings

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Key Stats

The Jackets have been ineffective on offense this season. Most of their goals have come from players like Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner, who have scored 11 goals each. But given the competition, they need to step up their game in the upcoming games.

Their defense has been poor, having conceded around four goals per game. The entire defensive unit has failed to perform well, with goaltenders not being able to achieve their season targets. They need to improve a lot in order to get results in their favor in the upcoming games.

The Wings have had a mixed season offensively, with Dylan Larkin scoring most of the goals for the team with 14 to his name. He has kept their team alive but the lack of enough support has made his solo efforts go in vain. They need to bring in more players in upcoming games to become a better offensive team.

The defense has conceded over three goals per game this season and they need to improve their defensive structure for better returns in the coming games. The focus is likely to be on the role of the goaltenders, who have failed to perform their duties as a group.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings Betting Prediction

The Jackets have badly failed to organize themselves this season and come with a moral down into the contest. With no advantage and poor team strength, they are likely to suffer on the road in this game.

On the other hand, the Wings being the home team are in an advantageous position in this contest and with momentum on their side, we can expect them to use it fully for their benefit and get another win of the season.

Prediction: Red Wings, -1.5(+105)

