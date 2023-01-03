Blue Jackets vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets are to meet the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Tuesday.

Columbus have failed to win games too, but a 4-1 win in their last game will help them in the upcoming game. Placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 24 points, they will look to save their season by continuing their winning run in the coming game.

Ottawa have been poor this season but have done well in their last few games. They are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 37 points and will look to convert their last win into a continuous run to get into a more comfortable situation.

Blue Jackets vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUE JACKETS +180 +1.5(-135) o6.5(-105) SENATORS -220 -1.5(+115) u6.5(-115)

Blue Jackets vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Blue Jackets vs Senators

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Blue Jackets vs Senators Key Stats

Columbus have one of the worst offenses in the league and have lacked proper team effort with all the effort have been put up by Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner. They need an overhaul in their offensive setup to achieve positive results.

Their defense have conceded around 3.9 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have failed to do their job. The team needs to change its defensive setup in order to make the team's efforts count with better returns in the near future.

Ottawa's offense has been average but has picked up pace in the last few games. Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux have played larger roles than other players in scoring goals. With other players joining the party, they look to improve as an organization and prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Though their defense has improved, they have still conceded over three goals per game. To have better results, there is still some work left for them to do to make it a better defensive setup.

Blue Jackets vs Senators Betting Prediction

The game is slightly in favor of Ottawa due to their better run in the last few games. They have played well against stronger teams, which is a motivating factor along with home advantage, they are in a comfortable position.

With overall team strength on the weaker side, Columbus is in a difficult situation. They have not defended well for the majority of the season and having a poor offense is not an ideal situation for them.

With momentum on their side and a better-settled team, Ottawa are better placed to get all the keys right for the win.

Prediction: Take, Ottawa, -1.5 (+115)

Poll : 0 votes