Blues vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The St. Louis Blues to face the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Saturday. The Blues have been decent this season and come into this one with a winning streak.

Placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they will hope to continue winning games and become a challenger for the top teams.

The Habs have had a poor season so far and come into this one with a big losing streak. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 33 points and have to win every game like a final to sustain their season hopes.

Blues vs Canadiens Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUES -160 -1.5(+205) o6.5(-115) CANADIENS +135 +1.5(-250) u6.5(-105)

Blues vs Canadiens Match Details

Fixture: Blues vs Canadiens

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Blues vs Canadiens Key Stats

The Blues' offense has done well lately to increase their goals tally to 122 in 39 games. The likes of Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich will lead the charge and have over 75 gaol contributions in between them and will have a big role to play in the upcoming game too.

Their defense has been poor overall and has conceded over three goals per game on average this season. Their goaltenders need to improve along their defensive line as they have failed miserably to keep it clean at the back. We can expect certain changes as they look to sustain their march into the season.

The Habs have been weak on offense, having failed to score enough goals this season. Efforts from the likes of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield contributed with over 60 goal contributions in between them.

Their defense has performed poorly, with 3.8 goals conceded per game on offense. Goaltenders have failed to perform their duties and look vulnerable due to their poor defensive line. The team has to find something to magically change their defensive setup going forward this season.

Blues vs Canadiens Betting Prediction

The game looks in favor of the Blues due to better team strength and a winning record away from home. They have scored goals lately and the defense has shown improvements, giving them enough to challenge Habs.

The Habs, on the other hand, have poor organization and are under severe pressure due to their losing record. They haven't got enough wins at home, which takes away their comfort in playing at home.

With all the stats and performances indicating the Blues win by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: St. Louis Blues, ML(-160)

