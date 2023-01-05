Blues vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

When the St. Louis Blues (18-17-3) take on the New Jersey Devils (23-11-3), they'll be aiming for their second straight victory.

St. Louis recently defeated Toronto 6-5. New Jersey recently lost to Carolina 5-4.

Blues vs Devils Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Blues +145 +1.5 (-175) Over 6.5 (-110) New Jersey Devils -170 -1.5 (+150) Under 6.5 (-110)

Blues vs Devils Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Blues vs Devils Key Stats

After losing to the Wild, St. Louis won their final game against the Maple Leafs. They will attempt to maintain their winning streak by defeating New Jersey, which would mark their third victory in their previous four games and their second straight victory.

St. Louis scores 3.08 goals per game on average. In their most recent game, they had 32 shots and scored six goals. St. Louis has had trouble stopping the opposition, allowing 3.66 goals per game. They will have to do better if they hope to win after giving up five goals in their previous encounter.

After New Jersey's victory against the Penguins, they suffered a defeat to the Hurricanes. They will strive to recover from the defeat by defeating St. Louis, which would be their second victory in their previous three games.

New Jersey scores 3.35 goals per game on average. In their most recent game, they had 28 shots and scored four goals. In terms of defense, New Jersey has performed well, allowing 2.60 goals per game. They conceded five goals in their previous game, so if they want to win this one, they will have to play much better.

Blues vs Devils Betting Prediction

Three of their last four games and seven in a row have been losses for New Jersey at home. They often have strong offensive performances, but lately have struggled, scoring only 10 goals in their last four home games. With only 19 percent of their power play opportunities being converted, they have struggled on special teams.

St. Louis isn't particularly strong defensively, but they have recently played better on the road and are well rested against a team playing on consecutive nights, so don't anticipate them having trouble slowing down New Jersey. Despite playing well recently on the road, where they have won five of their previous seven games, St. Louis have lost four of their last six games.

Go with the away team to cover the spread tonight.

Pick: St. Louis +1.5 (-175)

