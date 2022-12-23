Blues vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The St. Louis Blues will be on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a Western Conference NHL game on Wednesday, December 23rd.

St. Louis is doing a decent job as they're fifth in the Central Division with a 16-16-1 record. The Golden Knights are leading the Pacific Division with a 23-11-1 record.

This is the second of three games against each other as the Blues picked up a 3-2 road win over the Golden Knights back on November 12th.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL St. Louis Blues +145 +1.5 (-175) o6 (+100) Vegas Golden Knights -170 -1.5 (+150) u6 (-120)

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 2022; 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Los Vegas, NV

St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights Key Stats

St. Louis has struggled this season, scoring 101 goals, which ranks 21st in the NHL. They have three players on the injury report. They are as healthy as anyone can ask for. They have been decent on the power play, scoring 21 goals on 91 power play attempts (23.08%). They have been shooting slightly above average with a 10.2 shooting percentage as a team.

Jordan Binnington is the starting goaltender for the Blues and is expected to be in the net for this game. He did well in his previous game, allowing one goal on 34 shots against the Vancouver Canucks in a victory.

Binnington is 12-11-1 with a .897 save percentage and 3.11 goals allowed per game. They have given up 119 goals, which is 26th in the NHL, and need to improve at killing penalties if they want to improve and more than a middle-of-the-road team.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, have been an incredible offensive team as they have posted 117 total goals, the sixth-most in the NHL. They're also extremely average in terms of power plays, too, going 26 of 100 (26%). Center Chandler Stephenson has fared well, recording 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists).

Logan Thompson has done decently this season as the starting goaltender for the Golden Knights as he's 15-8-0 with 2.61 goals allowed per game and has a .917 save percentage.

He last played on Wednesday night in the win against the Coyotes, finishing with two goals allowed on 23 shot attempts in the game. As a team, they're allowing the 10th-fewest goals allowed (96 goals). They have been killing penalties well, killing 65-of-86 (75.58%) of all their penalties.

St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Prediction

St. Louis is a good team, but the Vegas Golden Knights are a great team and should dominate. Looking at their power play percentage this season, St. Louis is scoring on 23.1 percent of their power plays while the Golden Knights are converting 26 percent of the power plays they have had. Logan Thompson is one of the best goaltenders in the sport and should do well in this matchup. The favorite has won 16 of the last 21 games between these teams. Go with the Vegas Golden Knights to win.

Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights ML (-155)

