Blues vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The St. Louis Blues are to face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Sunday.

The Blues have been decent this season and come into this one with a close loss. Placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they will need to win games to become a challenger for the top spots in the division.

The White Bears came into this game on the back of a one-goal loss and are placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 47 points. They will look to win in this game to finish this season on a high.

Blues vs Wild Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUES +162 +1.5(-160) o6.5(-115) WILD -195 -1.5(+135) u6.5(-105)

Blues vs Wild Match Details

Fixture: Blues vs Wild

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

Blues vs Wild Key Stats

The Blues' offense has done well lately, having increased the average of goals scored per game to over three. Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich have scored 29 and assisted 39 times so far this season, making their partnership crucial for the team.

The defense has been poor with over three goals conceded per game on average this season. The goaltenders have not performed to their capabilities, which has impacted the team a lot negatively.

The White Bears have scored over three goals per game on average this season. Krill Kaprizov has been fantastic and leads the scoring charts with over 23 goals and 25 assists. Krill's role has been important in stitching the offense.

The defense has proved effective by keeping opposition attackers at bay to minimize the number of goals against them to less than three. Goaltenders have done well, but will look to improve further as the season progresses. Overall, the team looks well settled for the upcoming game.

Blues vs Wild Betting Prediction.

The Blues have done well playing without any rest, winning five of their last six games. The only big worry is their defensive.

On the other hand, Minnesota have played well at home and have bounced back after an OT loss. They have won 9 out of their last 10 games playing without rest. Their defensive strength and offensive caliber make them well-prepared for the contest.

Thus, we can expect the Wild to do well by using their home advantage to stop the Blues' offense and gain a win.

Prediction: Wild, -1.5(+135)

