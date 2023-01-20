Boise State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Boise State Broncos and New Mexico Lobos are set to battle in Albuquerque tonight. It will be the first meeting between the schools this season.

The Broncos are currently at the top of the Mountain West Conference, with a 5-1 record in-conference so far. That includes their last five, with the most recent win over the previous conference leaders, Nevada. The Broncos are 3-2 on the road this season.

New Mexico is only one game behind Boise, with a 4-2 conference record. They have won their last three, all against Mountain West competition, including a win over SDSU, who are tied atop the conference for first. The Lobos are 17-2 this season and 12-1 at home.

This is a crucial MWC clash as a bunch of teams vie for the top spot in the conference. Let's see how these two teams compare ahead of their meeting tonight.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boise State +2.5 (-106) Over 145.5 (-110) +126 New Mexico -2.5 (-114) Under 145.5 (-110) -152

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boise State vs. New Mexico Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos @ New Mexico Lobos

Date and Time: Friday, January 20, 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: The Pit

Boise State vs. New Mexico Key Stats

These teams play competing styles of basketball.

The Broncos are defensive-minded. They hold teams to 60.6 points per game, 15th in the nation this season. Their opponents are only shooting 29.4% from three, 29th in college basketball, and 39.3% overall from the field, 23rd nationally.

Their offense is also solid, as they put up 72.9 points per contest and shoot 45.4% as a team.

New Mexico is much more focused on offense. They are putting up 81.9 points per game, 16th nationwide. They shoot 48.7% as a team, the 21st-best mark in the country. Their three-point shooting isn't extraordinary, only knocking down 34.3% of their attempts.

On defense, they give up 69.0 points per game, but average 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks a night.

Both teams average over 37.5 rebounds per game.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Betting Prediction

The game could truly go either way, depending on who establishes their style of play. The Broncos have four losses this season, half of them by just two points. They are talented enough offensively to keep up and usually dominate defensively. While New Mexico has been incredible, their lone home loss came against a bad team. At worst, the Broncos lose this game by one shot if they don't end up winning outright.

Prediction: Broncos +2.5 (-106)

