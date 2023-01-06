Bonzi vs Van De Zandschulp Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 6 | 2023 Tata Maharashtra Open

Benjamin Bonzi is to take on Botic Van De Zandschulp in the semifinals of the Tata Maharashtra Open for a place in the finals. Both players have had a good tournament so far and would love to make it more special with a win in this game.

Benjamin has fought hard for a place in the semifinals with his last two wins coming in the tiebreakers. He will look to play at his best and move a step closer to the trophy, but the challenge is going to be difficult for him.

Botic has been very composed with his game this tournament and will love playing with the same spirit in this game to make it to the finals.

Bonzi vs Van De Zandschulp Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD Bonzi -145 -1.5(-110) Van De Zandschulp +120 +1.5(-120)

Benjamin vs Van De Zandschulp Match Details

Fixture: Benjamin Bonzi vs Botic Van De Zandschulp(2)

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 5 a.m. EDT

Venue: Pune, India

Bonzi vs Van De Zandschulp Key Stats

Benjamin has done fairly well in his career and has a 26-36 W-L record. He has played well last season, making it his best season as a professional player with 21 wins in his kitty, and will be motivated to start the year with the first title of his career.

Meanwhile, Botic has a great career with a 54-40 W-L record, he is amongst the best in the tournaments. He won 38 times last year and won his first title in doubles, making the season memorable for him. He has been in fine form the last couple of years, playing his best since turning pro in 2013.

Bonzi vs Van De Zandschulp Betting Prediction

The game is going to be interesting with both players meeting within a span of a few months and it will be fresh in their memory, morally impacting their approach to the game.

The last game between the two was stretched with each set decided on the basis of tiebreakers. Bonzi lost it he showed great spirit and we can expect a similar performance from him in this game. Having won against high-seeded players in the tournament, he will be motivated to bring his best.

Though Botic will be cautious going into the game, he has all the experience of such moments and can come out through his gameplay. Having met him before, he is well aware of Bonzi's gameplay and can exploit his weakness of his of not finishing the game comfortably.

We should expect this game to be a close one with both players playing their best but experience and strength will put Botic ahead in this contest for a win.

Prediction : Take, Botic Van De Zandschulp, ML(+120)

