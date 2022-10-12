Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 12 | 2022 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Wednesday (October 12).

The Bruins had a decent preseason, winning three of their six games. The Capitals, meanwhile, are coming into the game with a 4-2 preseason record. Both teams will look to kickstart their new season with a win.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BRUINS +130 +1.5(-205) o6(-115) CAPITALS -140 -1.5(+180) u6(-105)

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Boston Bruins @ Washington Capitals

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 12; 7.05 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Key Stats

The Bruins played 82 games last season and won 51 of them, accruing 107 points. They qualified for the playoffs and will look to do the same this season. Brad Marchand, who plays on the left wing, played well in the post-season with 11 points and four goals.

The Bruins, meanwhile, played brilliantly last season too with multiple contributors. David Pastrnak contributed with 77 goals and as many points and is a key player for the team. They will miss McAvoy's services in their season opener due to an injury. He played brilliantly last season, registering 56 goal contributions.

The Capitals are coming off a great season, qualifying for the playoffs with 100 points and will look to repeat or better the same. Alex Ovechkin played well in the postseason with five assists and a goal. He was a top contributor for the team last season with 50 goals and 90 points.

They are a solid team with good defense. John Carlson, who played in the defense, registered 56 points due to his 56 goal contributions. He will look to play a key role here.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Prediction

Both teams look solid on paper, so it will be a great game to watch. The Capitals look more settled and are likely to win. They also had a great pre-season with impressive offensive performances.

While the Bruins have struggled on offense, their defense has been leaky. Their form and injury worries put them at a disadvatange.

Prediction: Take the Capitals at ML (-140)

Poll : 0 votes