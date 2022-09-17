Boston College Eagles vs. Maine Black Bears Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Boston College Eagles play host to the Maine Black Bears this Saturday afternoon. Both schools are winless, but that'll change after today. Boston College lost 27-10 last week to Virginia Tech on the road, while Maine was defeated 21-18 by Colgate.

Boston College had an awful offensive game last week, totaling just four rushing yards as a team on 26 carries. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec had a rough game, too, completing just 15 of his 28 attempts for 135 yards. The only standout performance came from wide receiver Zay Flowers, who now has 196 receiving yards on the year, continuing his success from the last two years.

Today, the Eagles should fare much better and keep more possession against Maine, an FCS school. In Maine's 41-0 loss to New Mexico, they allowed 267 rushing yards, so we'll see if BC can get the ground game going early.

Maine are huge underdogs for today's visit, and there aren't many positives to highlight this season. Quarterback Joe Fagnano has tallied 342 passing yards but just one passing touchdown. Defensively, the Black Bears did well last week, recording a total of four sacks. If they can put pressure on what's been an inconsistent Eagles offense so far, they could possibly hang around for a while on the road.

Boston College has won 32 straight games against FCS opponents, and as an FBS school, they're more talented from top to bottom. Look for this to be a breakout game for BC, as they'll be eager to record that first victory.

"GAMEDAY" - @BCFootball

Boston College Eagles vs. Maine Black Bears match details

Fixture: Maine Black Bears @ Boston College Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Boston College Eagles vs. Maine Black Bears betting odds

Team Spread Over/Under Maine Black Bears +31 (-105) Over 48 (-110) Boston College Eagles -31 (-110) Under 48 (-105)

Boston College Eagles vs. Maine Black Bears betting prediction

BC were nine-point favorites in Week 1 but failed to even win the game. They were unable to cover last week too, but they underperformed again, and now they'll need to come out and find some consistency. Their games have been pretty low scoring this year, and now all five of their previous five home games have gone under. For Maine, all of their games have gone under too, so look for both offenses to stumble a bit here, especially the visitors. Back the Eagles to get their first win and cover tonight at home.

Prediction: Boston College -31 (-110) & Under 48 (-105)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far