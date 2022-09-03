Boston College Eagles vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Boston College Eagles will be at home to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Boston College finished at a pedestrian 6-6 last year, while Rutgers finished at 5-8.

Boston College had their bowl game canceled last season, but they'll hope to earn another bowl game this year. According to Vegas, they're expected to win approximately 6.5 games; right in line with their 2021 mark.

Rutgers, on the other hand, had a below-average year. They have always had to endure a formidable schedule playing in the Big Ten. Rutgers' win line is set at 4.5, which is reasonable given their talent and schedule.

The Eagles will have QB Phil Jurkovec returning after a year where he threw for 914 yards in five games of action. With Jurkovec missing over half of the season, BC ended up ranked 106th in the nation by year's end. This season will be crucial for Jurkovec, as he is regarded as a potential 2023 NFL Draft pick.

The visiting Scarlet Knights haven't officially named a starting QB, but they'll need stability from that position as they struggled badly in the passing game a season ago. In 2021, they were 114th in pass yards and 120th in points per game. They'll need to overcome a tough BC defense on Saturday if they are to pull off an upset.

Boston College Eagles vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Boston College Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Boston College Eagles vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Rutgers Scarlet Knights +230 +7.5 (-110) Over 48 (-110) Boston College Eagles -275 -7.5 (-110) Under 48 (-110)

Boston College Eagles vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Best Picks

Rutgers' offense had major issues last year, and BC poses a tough matchup. In Rutgers' last ten games to close out 2021, they surpassed 20 points once. Of course, they had to deal with some really tough Big Ten defenses, but the Eagles' unit is right up there with them.

Pick: Rutgers Team Total Under 20.5 Points (-130)

Boston College Eagles vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Prediction

Both offenses struggled to end the year, but in BC's case, they can at least point to their starting QB being hurt. Even if they're getting their QB back, he could show some rust in the opener. Expect a lower-scoring game and for BC to ride their home crowd, especially in the first half.

Prediction: Boston College First Half -4 (-115) & First Half Under 24 Points (-115)

