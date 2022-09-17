Bowling Green Falcons vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Bowling Green Falcons will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday. The Falcons are off to a poor start and have lost both of their games. They are fifth in the standings. Marshall are in second place in the standings. They have won both of their games and are off to a great start this season.

The Green Falcons are not doing great defensively and are inconsistent with their offense. Quarterback Matt McDonald has accumulated 408 passing yards with a completion percentage of 54.1. He averages 5.5 yards per pass attempt. He has covered 53 yards while rushing at an average of 7.2 per rush attempt.

Chris Bacon and JB Brown have taken care of their defensive duties with 14 tackles each. While receiving, CJ Lewis averages 15.5 yards per reception, covering 93 yards in total.

Marshall is doing great on both offense and defense. Quarterback Henry Colombi has covered 350 passing yards at a completion percentage of 85.1. He averages 7.4 yards per pass attempt.

Cam Fancher has 72 yards while rushing and averages 12 yards per attempt. The defense is doing great. Eli Neal has 13 tackles to his name, alongside Charlie Gray and Andre Sam, with 12 tackles each.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Marshall Thundering Herd match details

Fixture: Marshall Thundering Herd @ Bowling Green Falcons

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 5 PM EDT

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Marshall Thundering Herd odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MARSHALL -720 16.5(-110) o50.5(-107) BOWLING GREEN +575 16.5(-105) u50.5(-107)

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Marshall Thundering Herd best picks

The Falcons will be dependent on the defense to stop Marshall's attacks. CJ Bacon's role in the game has become very important. He has 11 solo tackles and the team will need more of that in this game.

Marshall is solid on offense, and the role of Henry Columbi has become crucial for the team. He has two touchdowns and one interception to his name and will look to add more to it by the end of the game.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Marshall Thundering Herd prediction

The Green Falcons will try to do the beast and break the chain of losses. They have strength in the team but are inconsistent with it. Marshall will go for a win and is in high spirits with two consecutive wins.

Marshall has a balanced squad and is better placed to win the game.

Prediction: The Marshall Thundering Herd will win.

