Boxing: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Omar Rosales Prediction and Betting Odds - January 6

Vito Mielnicki Jr. will face Omar Rosales in a super welterweight bout that is set to take place on the main card of Gervona Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia.

Mielnicki Jr. has a professional boxing record of 13-1-0 while Rosales is 9-1-1 in his career.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Omar Rosales Match Details

Fixture: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Omar Rosales

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7th, 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Omar Rosales Betting Odds

Name Over/Under Money Line Vito Mielnicki Jr. Over 2.5(-145) -5000 Omar Rosales Under 2.5(+115) +1400

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Omar Rosales Key Stats

Vito Mielnicki Jr. has a professional boxing record of 13 wins, one loss, and zero draws since making his professional debut in 2019. Mielnicki Jr. has eight victories via knockout and five victories via decision.

He has never been knocked out as his only career loss came via a majority decision. Mielnicki Jr., who is just 20 years old, stands at 6'0 with a 70" reach. He weighed in at 153.2 pounds.

Omar Rosales has a professional boxing record of nine wins, one loss, and one draw. Rosales, who made his professional debut in 2020, has five career knockout victories and four career decision victories.

His only career loss came via knockout in 2022. Rosales, who is 32 years old, stands at 5'9 with a 68" reach, and weighed 152.8 pounds.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Omar Rosales Betting Prediction

Vito Mielnick Jr. enters this main card bout as a heavy favorite despite facing an opponent, Omar Rosales, who also has just one loss. While Rosales' record suggests that he is at his opponent's level, Mielnicki Jr. will represent a huge step up in competition as he will be the first opponent Rosales faces that has a winning record at the time of their meeting.

Furthermore, Rosales is 0-1-1 in his last two bouts after winning nine consecutive fights to start his career. Mielnicki Jr. should have no trouble extending his win streak to six as he defeats Rosales.

While five of his eight knockout victories have come in the first two rounds, they were all early in his career. Although he may finish the fight early, expect it to last more than two and a half rounds.

Pick: Vito Mielnicki Jr. (-5000) and Over 2.5 Rounds (-145)

