Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will play the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL on Tuesday. The Bruins have enjoyed a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 78 points. They come into the game with a five-game winning streak and will look to continue this fantastic run in the league.

The Canadiens have had a below-par season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 43 points. With three wins in their last four games, they are in good shape at the moment and will look to win this one.

Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRUINS -315 -1.5(-130) o6(-110) CANADIENS +285 +1.5(+110) u6(-110)

Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Match Details

Fixture: Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Bell Center, Montreal, QC

Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Key Stats

The Bruins have one of the strongest offensive units in the league. They have scored 175 goals so far this season, with David Pastrnak in the lead position with 36 goals and 29 assists. They are very much settled as a unit and nothing much is there to change for them at the moment.

Their defense is the best in the league and has allowed just two goals per game this season. The goaltenders to the defenders have played a big part in their success and their looks settled coming into the tie.

The Canadiens have not played well offensively and a major contribution has come from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufieldis in goals. With almost half of the team's goals scored by them, they will have a crucial role to play in the upcoming games.

Their defense has not provided any help to the team and conceded around 3.7 goals per game on average this season. They have to work more as a team to bring out the best in the near future.

Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Betting Prediction

This is a great game with both the teams coming with momentum and can make the opportunities count. Though with an overall better team setup, the Bruins have an edge in this one. The Canadiens have struggled against the Bruins in the past and will be at a moral disadvantage in this game.

The Canadiens can give a good account of themselves in the but are likely to fall short against the superior Bruins.

Prediction: Bruins, -1.5(-130)

