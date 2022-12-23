Bruins vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 23 | 2022/23 NHL Season

When the Boston Bruins (25-4-2) travel to New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday, they'll be going for their third straight victory (22-9-2).

The Florida Panthers were trounced 7-3 by Boston on Tuesday, with Patrice Bergeron contributing two goals and two assists.

On Wednesday night, New Jersey defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 to end a six-game losing streak.

Bruins vs Devils Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Boston Bruins -115 -1.5 (+210) Over 6 (-120) New Jersey Devils -105 +1.5 (-250) Under 6 (+100)

Bruins vs Devils Key Stats

With just 2.16 goals allowed per game on average, Boston leads the NHL. They rank fifth in the nation with just 28.8 shots allowed per game on average. When Boston is shorthanded, its penalty-kill unit is also the best in the NHL, keeping the opposition scoreless 84.6% of the time.

Boston has the second-best average of 3.90 goals per game in the NHL, demonstrating the strength of their offense. They are second in the league with 35.1 shots attempted per contest. With the third-best power play in hockey, Boston score when they have the man advantage 28.9% of the time.

Third best in the NHL, New Jersey allows 2.52 goals per game on average. The second-best average number of shots allowed per game is being given up by New Jersey. When New Jersey is on the penalty kill, opponents are held without a goal 81.4% of the time, ranking sixth in the NHL. Vitek Vanecek is 12-4-2 with a 2.45 goals against average and a.908 save percentage.

With 3.39 goals scored on average per game, New Jersey ranks eighth in the NHL. The second-best average for shots per game belongs to New Jersey. As a result of scoring only 19.2% of the time when they have the man advantage, New Jersey's power play is below average and ranks 25th.

Bruins vs Devils Betting Prediction

Boston have crushed New Jersey, winning seven of the last ten games played on New Jersey's home ice, while Boston have won 32 of the last 44 meetings between the two teams altogether.

Pick: Boston Bruins -115

