Bruins vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 28 | 2022 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils in the NHL on Wednesday.

Boston have had a memorable season so far with 57 points. They currently occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference Atlantic and will look to win to stay afloat at the top of the standings.

New Jersey have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 46 points. They have not played well in the last few games and are under a lot of pressure to win this game.

Bruins vs Devils Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRUINS -105 -1.5(+215) o6.5(+100) DEVILS -115 +1.5(-255) u6.5(-120)

Bruins vs Devils Match Details

Fixture: Bruins vs Devils

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 2022; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Bruins vs Devils Key Stats

Boston have a strong offensive unit, which has helped them in scoring 130 goals in 34 games this season. The offense revolves around players like David Pastrnak, who has scored over 24 goals this season. The team is well balanced with different players doing well and nothing much should concern them coming into the game.

On average, the defense has conceded just 2.18 goals per game. Goaltenders have done well, with Linus Ullmark being their starter who has conceded less than two goals per game on average. He is likely to be the mainstay of their defense, and we may see him play a bigger role in the season ahead.

New Jersey have done well on offense this season with 115 goals through contributions from players like Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Both players have 30 goals and over 40 assists in between and are likely to be the driving force behind the team's offensive push.

Their defense has done well, conceding less than 2.6 goals per game. However, they have conceded a lot of goals and will be looking to change that in the near future. They will need to work hard to get the best out of their defensive line for favorable results.

Bruins vs Devils Betting Prediction

Boston, having failed to win under favorable conditions in the last game, will be under pressure and the same goes for New Jersey, who have been out of form from the last few games.

The teams are well-balanced to put up a great showing, with minute details likely to decide the result, and it's going to be an interesting game. Boston have a great solid away record and a tendency to bounce back after losing, which gives them additional comfort.

New Jersey, meanwhile, have struggled at home in their last five home games and further faces a tough challenge from Boston, who have come out winners in most of their meetings.

We can expect this game to be a close one, but Boston, with all their experience and strong players in the team, is likely to win this game.

Prediction: Take, Boston, ML(-105)

Poll : 0 votes