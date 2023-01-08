Bruins vs. Ducks: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - January 8, 2022 | NHL Regualr Season

The Boston Bruins are closing out their tour of California with a battle against the Anaheim Ducks.

Boston has not lost a game on this road trip, and they don't anticipate starting now. However, Anaheim is looking to start their first win streak of the season. This is the third time this year the Ducks have won two games in a row, but never before have they won three.

The Ducks took two solid wins, knocking off the Stars and defeating division rival San Jose in overtime. While it's likely coincidental back-to-back wins, there is a chance this Ducks team has figured something out in an attempt to turn their season around. However, bettors shouldn't count on that.

Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Odds

Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Bruins -1.5 (-115) -310 Over 6 (-115) Ducks +1.5 (-105) +245 Under 6 (-105)

Bruins vs. Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Boston Bruins @ Anaheim Ducks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 8:30 PM EST

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Bruins vs. Ducks Best Picks

The Anaheim team revolves around Trevor Zegras. He's a young stud who is still finding his way in the league, but he gives the team the best chance at winning. When Zegras is taking his shots, the team usually wins. His shot totals can be all over the place, but three is a solid number.

Trevor Zegras 3+ Shots on Goal (+100)

Bruins vs. Ducks Prediction

To think the Ducks are going to win this game is not as insane as it might sound. Anaheim is playing tough, and there is a very good chance Boston will overlook this team. However, one must stick with the numbers when money is on the line. Boston should win, but they may not cover.

The Ducks will make this game competitive; even better than the line is the over in this game. Bettors should expect a high scoring game, as Anaheim will give Boston more trouble than they will be anticipating.

Jeremy Swayman is the confirmed starter for Boston, and he is certainly no Ullmark. Swayman has been strong this season, but Ahaheim should be able to cover their half of the six point line.

Anaheim +1.5 (-105) & Over 6 Goals (-115)

