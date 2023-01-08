Bruins vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

Boston Bruins will take on Anaheim Ducks in an NHL game on Sunday.

Boston have had a fantastic season as they lead the Atlantic Division with 66 points. They come into the game on the back of a three-game winning streak and look in great spirits.

The Ducks have not perform well this season, but come into this one after having back-to-back wins. They are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 28 points.

Bruins vs. Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRUINS -310 -1.5(-115) o6(-120) DUCKS +245 +1.5(-105) u6(+100)

Bruins vs. Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Bruins vs. Ducks Key Stats

Boston have scored 147 goals this season, with David Pastrnak scoring big and leading the team charts with 29 goals and 25 assists. The offense looks well-settled as a group.

Their defense is a big positive as they have allowed just 2.15 goals per game. Goaltenders have done well with Linus Ullmark in the leading position. He has conceded just 1.87 goals per game this season and will be crucial as the team looks to make a big impact in future games.

The Ducks have been poor on offense, with just 92 goals scored so far this season. Troy Terry has performed well to lead the team's charts with 12 goals and 20 assists to his name.

Their defense has conceded four goals per game this season. With goaltenders failing to do well, their entire defensive unit looks ineffective and needs excessive changes to improve game by game.

Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Even though the Ducks have performed well in the last couple of games, they are no match for the cruising Boston. The difference between the two teams is immense, which puts the Ducks at a disadvantage. Moreover, they have not played well at home this season.

On the other hand, Boston are on another level and have a strong defensive setup, which provides them strength ahead of every challenge. With the offensive strength they have, we can expect Boston to score enough to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Bruins, -1.5(-115)

