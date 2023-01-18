Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will play the New York Islanders in the NHL on Wednesday.

Boston has enjoyed a fantastic season and is leading the Atlantic Division with 72 points. They come into the game in great shape with a 6-0 win and will look to continue their dominance in NHL.

The Islanders have been inconsistent this season and are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 50 points. Coming with a loss into this one, they will look to turn their fortunes around against an inspired Boston team.

Bruins vs Islanders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRUINS -165 -1.5(+145) o5.5(-120) ISLANDERS +140 +1.5(-175) u5.5(+100)

Bruins vs Islanders Match Details

Fixture: Bruins vs Islanders

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023; 7:30 pm ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Bruins vs Islanders Key Stats

Boston has scored 164 goals so far this season and the team looks great, especially as an offensive unit. David Pastrnak has led from the front with 35 goals and 27 assists.

Their defense has allowed just 2.12 goals per game due to great work from their goaltenders, who have a save percentage of over 0.927 percent this season.

New York has been decent on offense this season, scoring 142 goals. The likes of Brock Nelson and Andres Lee have contributed well with 15 goals each. But given the competition and growth other teams have shown, they have to form a better offensive partnership to increase their output.

The defense is definitely their strength, conceding 2.7 goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have been in sync and have formed a strong partnership.

Bruins vs Islanders Betting Prediction

There is a big difference between the two teams and it is going to decide the result of the match. New York has largely been ineffective offensively, which puts their team at a disadvantage.

With the kind of season they are having, Boston hardly look uncomfortable playing away from home. With a strong core of players, both defensively and offensively, they can manage this game well for a win.

Prediction: Bruins, ML(-165)

