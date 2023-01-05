Bruins vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will take on the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL game on Thursday.

Boston have had a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 60 points. They come with a win and would like to stay ahead of the rest with a similar display in this game.

Los Angeles have played well to move second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 50 points. They're coming off a win in their last game and a win here will give them a big boost to fight for the top spot. They will surely look to make the most of it and get the result in their favor.

Bruins vs Kings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRUINS -160 -1.5(+160) o6(-110) KINGS +135 +1.5(-195) u6(-110)

Bruins vs Kings Match Details

Fixture: Bruins vs Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 10:30 pm ET

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Bruins vs Kings Key Stats

Boston have scored over 138 goals this season and players like David Pastrnak have contributed well to it. He has 25 goals and 25 assists to his credit and leads the offense, which looks well-settled for the remainder of the season.

Boston's defense is one of the best in the league with just 2.16 goals conceded per game. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been fantastic, conceding just 1.86 goals per game this season and will look to improve further to make a great impact in the upcoming games.

Los Angeles' offense has been good this season with over 130 goals in their bag. Different players have contributed with over 10 goals each, with Gabriel in the lead position with 16 goals. The offense will play a key role in the next game.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game, which has worked negatively for them. They will need more from the goaltenders for a better defensive setup and grow as a unit to give themselves an edge in future encounters.

Bruins vs Kings Betting Prediction

The game is likely to be interesting as two strong offenses will meet, but the difference in the defensive setup will be key here.

Boston, having a 38-14 record in their last 52 games, will be in a comfortable position, increased further by their good away record. However, the Kings have won five of their last six home games and have played well against teams with a high win rate.

With a better and more consistent display as a team, we can expect Los Angeles to play well in this encounter. Boston's low-scoring record further opens up a window for the home team, which they are likely to exploit for their benefit and cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Los Angeles, +1.5(-195)

