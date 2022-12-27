Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 27 | 2022 NHL Season

Boston Bruins will face Ottawa Senators in the NHL on Tuesday.

Boston have had a memorable season so far with 56 points. They currently occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference Atlantic and will look for another win to maintain their comfortable lead atop the standings.

There has been no end to Ottawa's difficulties this season. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 31 points and are locked in a scrap with four other teams to avoid an embarrassing end to the season.

Bruins vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRUINS -195 -1.5(+135) o6.5(-105) SENATORS +165 +1.5(-155) u6.5(-115)

Bruins vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Bruins vs Senators

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 2022; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Bruins vs Senators Key Stats

Boston have one of the best offenses and it has definitely helped them perform at a the required level this season. They have scored 128 goals with players like David Pastrnak contributing over 24 goals and 23 assists this season.

The strong defense further has been a boon, with just 2.18 goals conceded per game on average. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been their starter and has played a significant role with less than 2 goals conceded per game on average. He is likely to be the mainstay of their defense and we can expect him to shine further in the season.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's offense has been decent, with just over three goals scored per game on average this season. Players like Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux have contributed the most and the team will continue to rely on them.

Their defense has been poor, letting go of 3.21 goals per game and putting goaltenders under a lot of pressure. The goaltenders will need more from the defensive line to make a better impact with a save percentage of over 0.900. We can expect reactionary changes as the team is in the midst of a losing streak.

Bruins vs Senators Betting Prediction

Boston having won 8 out of their last 11 road games, and have a great record against Ottawa. They will fancy their chances here.

Ottawa, on the other hand, have failed to do well at home. They are likely to go down against a high-scoring Boston team.

The game is unevenly matched. Pick Boston without a doubt.

Prediction: Take, Boston, -1.59(+135)

