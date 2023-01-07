Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will take on the San Jose Sharks in an NHL game on Saturday.

Boston have had a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 64 points. They come into the game after two back-to-back wins and would like to continue this and stay ahead of the rest in the division.

The Sharks have endured a poor season and come into this one with another loss. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 32 points, they are yet to find a winning momentum and have to improve to sustain their season hopes.

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

Teams Money line Spread Total Bruins -250 -1.5(-105) o6.5(+100) Sharks +205 +1.5(-115) u6.5(-120)

Bruins vs Sharks Key Stats

Fixture: Boston vs San Jose

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose,San Jose, CA

Boston have scored over 140 goals this season with David Pastrnak having a big share of goals in it as he leads the team charts with 27 goals and 25 assists. The offense looks well-settled and they should be comfortably ahead in every challenge for the remainder of the season.

Their defense has conceded just 2.16 goals per game with Goaltender Linus Ullmark leading the charge. He has conceded just 1.86 goals per game this season and will have a great impact on the result in the upcoming games.

San Jose have a decent offense and have different players who could be credited for their goal involvements. The likes of Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson contributed the most with the former leading in the scoring charts with 23 goals. Erik has been a star with over 40 assists to his name.

Their defense is really poor and looks unsettled for the upcoming game. Having conceded over 3.6 goals per game this season, they have a big task of improving it for the right cause.

Bruins vs Sharks Betting Prediction

The game is very much-sided with one of the best teams in the league playing against a team struggling to save their season. The away team should win comfortably in this contest.

With a strong offensive force, we can expect the Bruins to find it easy to convert their chances for another win on the road.

Prediction : Bruins,-1.5(-105)

