Bucknell vs. Army Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 18 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Bucknell Bison travel to West Point, New York, to face the Army Black Knights in a Patriot League match-up that carries some potential postseason ramifications.

Bucknell is struggling at the bottom of the Patriot League, where they have not been able to win their first conference game. Bucknell limps into this contest on an eight-game losing streak at the low point of their season.

Conversely, Army has won six of their last seven and remain on a roll as they try to catch Colgate at the top of the Patriot League. Who will be victorious on Wednesday night--the Bucknell Bison or the surging Army Black Knights?

Bucknell Bison vs. Army Black Knights: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Bucknell +5.5 O 144 (-110) +195 Army -5.5 U 144 (-110) -230

The Black Knight's offense runs through Guard Jalen Rucker. Rucker leads Army in points, assists, and steals, shooting 47% from the floor, 35% from three-point range, and 87% from the free-throw line.

Army Forward Charlie Peterson is an ideal complement for Jalen Rucker. Peterson averages ten points per game while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

Army Guard Coleton Benson is an efficient player in many respects. Benson averages 12 points per game while shooting 46% from the floor, 39% from three-point range, and 80% from the stripe.

Army Forward Ethan Roberts is an enforcer for the Black Knights. Roberts averages 11 points while shooting 50% from the floor, 42% from three-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line.

Bucknell Guard Xander Rice is the engine that makes the Bison offense go. Rice leads the team in points, assists, and steals.

Bison big man Alex Timmerman is the interior force for Bucknell. Timmerman averages 12 points per game while leading the team in rebounding.

The Bison have double trouble on the inside with Alex Timmerman and C Andre Screen. Screen averages 11 points per night while leading the team in blocked shots. He is an automatic bucket on the inside, shooting 58% from the floor.

Bucknell Bison vs. Army Black Knights: Match Details

Fixture: Bucknell Bison vs. Army Black Knights

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Christl Arena, West Point, New York

Bucknell Bison vs. Army Black Knights: Prediction

The Bucknell Bison are floundering, don't expect the Black Knights to send them a lifeline.

Army is one of the deep and more talented teams in the conference. They should put the Bison away swiftly. Take the Black Knights and give the points.

Final Prediction: Army -5.5 (-110), Under 144

