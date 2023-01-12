Caesars Promo Code: Get a free bet up to $1,250 on today's NHL Games | January 12, 2023

Caesars is offering new users a chance at a $1,250 risk-free bet, plus 1000 Tier Credits and 1000 Reward Credits.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is available through the links in this article. The best part is that you don't even need a promo code, as you can click on the link below to get started.

How do you get $1,250 from Caesars Sportsbook?

To qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you need to be a new user, 21 years of age and physically located in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To get started, new users just need to do the following:

Click on any of the links in this article, and hit the 'claim now' button Sign up, and create an account by entering all required personal information. Accept all terms and conditions. Make a deposit (minimum $50) Place a bet on anything, and if the bet doesn't win, Caesars Sportsbook will refund the bet back in the form of a free bet within two business days of the losing bet getting settled.

Do you need a promo code for Caesars Sportsbook?

No, you can simply click on the links in this article to take advantage of this promotional offer.

What Bets Qualify for this Promotional Offer?

All bets are eligible for this promotion, so with all the NHL, NBA, and college basketball being played today, there're plenty of great betting options. Bettors may choose to swing for the fences knowing that their first bet is covered, but Sportskeeda is always offering sharp bets for those who prefer to play it safe.

The Florida Panthers are on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights, and this is a battle of two of the better teams across conferences. The Panthers are fifth in the Atlantic Division (18-19-4, 40 points) and are coming off a 5-4 road win against the Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are leading the Pacific Division (27-13-2, 56 points) and coming off a 5-1 home loss against the Los Angeles Kings.

With 12 games in today's NHL docket, there're a bunch of ways you can attack this slate.

