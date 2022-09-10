California Golden Bears vs. UNLV Rebels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The California Golden Bears will be playing the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Cal beat UC Davis 34-13 last week at home to start the season. UNLV won their first game, too, 52-21 over Idaho State at their home stadium.

Cal didn't score in the first quarter last week, but their offense woke up and finished with three touchdowns, courtesy of QB Jack Plummer. Plummer also recorded 268 yards passing in the victory.

California was 5-7 last season, but they'll hope to be successful enough to clinch a bowl game this year. In addition to Plummer, running back Jadyn Ott picked up 104 yards on the ground on just 17 carries. Last year, the Golden Bears didn't stand out offensively. While they won Week 1, it wasn't due to a dominating offensive attack.

"It’s 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘! Bears are back." - Cal Football

UNLV finished at 2-10 last year. The Rebels blew out Idaho State at home, easily covering the spread. QB Doug Brumfield led the way with four passing TDs and 356 yards through the air. This was a welcome sign for UNLV, who struggled to score last year and couldn't get anything going in the run game. Their 149 yards on the ground was well above their average last year, so we'll see if they can keep this going in Week 2.

Key transfers for the Rebels include RB Aidan Robbins from Louisville, who had a quiet Week 1, and WR Ricky White from Michigan State, who exploded for 182 yards and two TDs. Look for these threats to be important for the visitors as they travel west.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: @dougiee_b named @MountainWest Player of the Week" - UNLV Football

Cal was able to handle UC Davis easily, but considering that UC Davis is an FCS team, it wasn't really a dominant performance. UNLV looked good despite their own weak competition, and they should be able to hang around this afternoon.

Considering they've covered five of their last eight away games, look for them to come within two TDs on Saturday. Back UNLV to cover and expect both defenses to be pretty reliable, just like they were last week.

Prediction: UNLV +12 (-110) & Under 49.5 (-110)

