Canadiens vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | 2022/23 NHL Season

The Montreal Canadiens travel as they head to Colorado to play the Avalanche on Wednesday. It's an interconference matchup and a reenactment of the historic Battle of Quebec.

In their previous game, Montreal defeated Arizona 3-2 in overtime on the road on Monday.

In their most recent match, Colorado defeated the Islanders 1-0 in a shootout at home on Monday night. Colorado has a 7-2-1 edge in the previous 10 matches between the clubs and has won the last three. That includes the most recent game, on January 22, 2022, when the home team prevailed 3-2 in overtime.

Canadiens vs Avalanche Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Montreal Canadiens +225 +1.5 (-120) Over 5.5 (-125) Colorado Avalanche -265 -1.5 (+100) Under 5.5 (+105)

Canadiens vs Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Canadiens vs Avalanche Key Stats

Before defeating Arizona on the road in overtime on Monday night, Montreal had lost three straight games and four of their previous five. 20 points behind the Boston Bruins for first place and nine points behind Tampa Bay for the final assured playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Montreal began Tuesday in eighth place. With 2.75 goals per game this season, Montreal has the 27th-highest offensive output in the league.

Montreal allows an average of 3.50 goals per game, which ranks 24th in goals against. With 13.6% of its chances with the man advantage on the year converted, Montreal ranks 32nd in the league for power play success.

Colorado defeated the Islanders in a shootout at home on Monday night to earn their fourth victory in as many games. As of Tuesday, Colorado was in fourth place in the Central Division standings, eight points behind the Stars for the division's top slot and two points behind the Wild for the division's final assured playoff spot.

With an average of 2.93 goals per game, Colorado enters this matchup 23rd in the league. Colorado allows an average of 2.67 goals per game, which ranks them sixth in goals against. Colorado converts 27.2% of its chances when it has the man advantage, ranking sixth in the league.

Canadiens vs Avalanche Betting Prediction

As we've seen time and time again, goaltending in the NHL can make or break a player. Montreal has offensive problems, suffers on their own end, and performs poorly when they have the man advantage. To win this game and cover the spread, Colorado must perform well at home, which they will.

Pick: Colorado -1.5 (+100)

Poll : 0 votes