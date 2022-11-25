Canadiens vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - November 25 | 2022 NHL Season

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Friday.

Montreal has not made the most of their opportunities and have had an average season thus far. They are placed in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 21 points. The races for the playoffs are wide open and they can pick them up if they play with their strengths.

Chicago had a poor season so far as inconsistency has crept into their performances. They could only win six out of 19 games this season and are coming into this game on a five-game winless run. Placed last in the Western Conference Central with 15 points, they need to fire up now to save their season.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANADIENS +105 +1.5(-245) o6.5(+100) BLACKHAWKS -115 -1.5(+205) u6.5(-113)

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Canadiens vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Friday, November 25; 2:00 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Key Stats

Montreal's poor season is due to their poor offense, which has been inconsistent all season and could not contribute more than three goals on average per game. Barring players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, everyone else has failed to contribute while scoring. They need to work on their team formation, and understanding to have a better team impact on the offense.

Their defense has failed to provide any support to the team and maintain a compact backline, giving enough space for the opposing team to exploit. They need severe changes going forward this season to have a better defensive setup.

Chicago's offense has averaged 2.5 goals per game this season with the major contribution coming from Jonathan Toews. He has scored eight goals and has three assists to his name and has found good support from his teammates with over 25 goal contributions. But they need to be more clinical to get results in their favor.

There are many problems and loopholes in their defense that need to be addressed as they have failed to maintain account of themselves in the games played so far. All the goaltenders have failed to reduce the number of goals conceded even after a save percentage of over 0.900.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Betting Prediction

If we compare both teams, Montreal stays ahead due to better offense and defense. Despite failing to win games regularly, they have performed well on the road in the second half of the season. They come with an away win into the game which adds to their confidence.

Chicago has failed to do well in its last five games and its poor home record adds more misery to it. After playing on a day's rest, Chicago has lost six out of seven games making the situation more problematic for the home team.

The underdogs have come out as winners in six out of the last eight meetings between the two and Montreal is in a better position to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Montreal, ML(+105)

