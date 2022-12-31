Canadiens vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Washington Capitals in the NHL on Saturday.

Montreal have had a poor season so far and come into this one on a four-game losing streak. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 33 points and will look for a win to raise spirits heading into the new year.

Washington have played well this season and are third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 45 points. They will look to get a win to move further closer to the top teams and fight for those sports going forward.

Canadiens vs Capitals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANADIENS +230 +1.5(-115) o6(-115) CAPITALS -275 -1.5(-105) u6(-105)

Canadiens vs Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Canadiens vs Capitals

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 4 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Canadiens vs Capitals Key Stats

Montreal have been weak on offense. They have failed to score even three goals on average per game this season, with positive efforts only coming from players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Both have been decent with 34 goals in between them, but they just haven't received the required support from other players in the team.

Their defense poor, having conceded over 129 goals in 35 games. They are vulnerable with no positive response from the defensive line.

Washington have scored over three goals per game on average. Alex Ovechkin has been the star for them, solely leading the offense with over 23 goals and 19 assists to his name. He is crucial for them as the team looks to score big in the upcoming games too.

The defense has done well in the last few games, conceding less than three goals per game, and has brought down the average goals conceded to less than three per game on average. The goaltenders have done well and will be key in future challenges too.

Canadiens vs Capitals Betting Prediction

The game should be an easy one for Washington, due to better offense and an equally potent defense. They have played well at home, which further provides them a good amount of comfort in this tie.

Montreal have struggled to do well away from and lack the strength to do well in this game. They have had a poor run recently which further takes away the positive energy required for the big encounter.

With all the conditions favoring Washington, we can expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Take, Washinton, -1.5(-105)

