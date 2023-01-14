Canadiens vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Saturday. The Habs have had a poor season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 37 points. Coming with a win, they will look to set up a winning streak to start covering the gap in the standings.

The Islanders have played inconsistently this season and are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 47 points. Coming with four straight losses, they will look to correct their mistakes and get a win from this game.

Canadiens vs Islanders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANADIENS +190 +1.5(-135) o5.5(-125) ISLANDERS -225 -1.5(+115) u5.5(+105)

Canadiens vs Islanders Match Details

Fixture: Canadiens vs Islanders

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Canadiens vs Islanders Key Stats

The Habs have a weak offensive setup and need to change the setup accordingly to get better returns. The likes of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have done well and have 40 goals between them. They need more players scoring in the upcoming games.

Their defense has conceded around 3.8 goals per game, which has been a negative point. The goaltenders have played poorly so far, putting the team under more pressure. They have to change their defensive setup going forward to bring out the best of the players while defending.

The Islanders have been decent on offense this season with the likes of Brock Nelson and Andres Lee playing a big role. Even after good returns, they have been largely inconsistent and have to form a better offensive setup in the crucial part of the season.

Their defense has done well by conceding 2.7 goals per game on average so far. The goaltenders have played their part in building a strong defensive unit, and thus will have a big role to play in future games too.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders Betting Prediction

The Islanders have a better team setup, which is likely to provide them with a much-needed advantage in this contest. They have played better at home and can make the most of the upcoming opportunity to drive the game from the start. With a poor defensive setup, the Habs are very much vulnerable in the game, and with inconsistent performers in the team, they are likely to struggle.

Thus, we can expect the Islanders to do well in this game and use their defensive acumen to get the win.

Prediction : Islanders, -1.5(+115)

Poll : 0 votes