Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 28 | 2022 NHL Regular Season

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL on Wednesday. Montreal have had a poor season so far and a sub-par run recently has made things more difficult for them. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 33 points and need wins to move up to fourth in the standings.

Tampa Bay have done well lately but come with a two-game losing run, putting them under a lot of pressure. They are placed third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 41 points, but can't afford to lose any further to go beyond the mix of a top-three finish.

Canadiens vs Lightning Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANADIENS +280 +1.5(+115) o6(-125) LIGHTNING -340 -1.5(-135) u6(+105)

Canadiens vs Lightning Match Details

Fixture: Canadiens vs Lightning

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 2022; 7 pm ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Canadiens vs Lightning Key Stats

Montreal's offense has performed really poorly this season and could not achieve an average of three goals per game this season. Players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have done decently but need a lot of improvements to make it count.

Their defense has conceded over 1118 goals in 35 games, averaging almost 3.5 goals per game. They are very much vulnerable and need more from the players to win in the upcoming games.

Tampa Bay have scored over three goals per game this season, with players like Nikita Kucherov and others involved for a significant part of it. Stamkos has maximum goals to his name and will be a key player as they look to get the desired win in the game to come.

Tampa Bay have averaged three goals per game on defense but there has been a fall in the output from the last few games which needs to be addressed soon. Their goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has had a big impact on the results with just 2.53 goals conceded per game and will play a big role in the game of redemption.

Canadiens vs Lightning Betting Prediction

The game is between teams with a losing run and the result is unlikely to be decided by fine margins. Montreal's away form has not been satisfactory and the downfall in scoring and defense puts them in a difficult situation.

While Tampa Bay have had a better season so far with great returns from the offensive unit. Playing at home, they are favorites to score big and defend with a plan, exploiting conditions to their benefit

With a better team display, we can expect Tampa Bay to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Tampa Bay, -1.5(-135)

Poll : 0 votes