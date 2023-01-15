Canadiens vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 15 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Sunday.

The Habs have had a poor season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 37 points. They have lost another game and have to play better to start winning games to start covering the gap in the standings.

The Rangers are placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 55 points. Having won their last two games, they are in spirited form and will be looking to take the momentum forward for the games ahead.

Canadiens vs Rangers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANADIENS +225 +1.5(-110) o6(+100) RANGERS -275 -1.5(-110) u6(-120)

Canadiens vs Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Canadiens vs Rangers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 5 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Canadiens vs Rangers KeyStats

The Habs are very weak offensively and could not score enough goals this season due to a weak setup. The duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufieldis are responsible for almost half of the goals alone, with 40 goals between them. They need changes in the setup, and also need more players contributing offensively in the upcoming games to get better returns.

Their defense has conceded around 3.8 goals per game, which has taken away all the positive work the offense has put in. The work of the goaltenders has been close to zero, which has put the team under more pressure. They have to bring out the best of their players while defending, to get a strong defensive setup in the near future.

The Rangers have done well to score close to 140 goals this season. The role of players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider has been immense in the goals scored. With improvements in the offensive setup, they look strong and settled coming into the game with enough options to explore in the upcoming games.

The defense has done well this season and has added more to the offensive unit by maintaining the goals conceded to the minimum. Goaltenders have shown great resilience and improvement in the last few games, which has motivated the defense for future endeavors.

Canadiens vs Rangers Match Prediction

The game is within the reach of the Rangers due to better team and gameplay. They have been consistent overall and have done well against stronger teams. Habs, on the other hand, have struggled to make good returns and have been inconsistent most of the time. With poor defensive organization and inconsistent offense, they are vulnerable in this game.

Playing at home, the Rangers have done so and are likely to repeat that with a win in this game.

Prediction: Rangers, -1.5(-110)

