Canadiens vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Montreal Canadiens (15-15-3) are seventh in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and are coming off an overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche (2-1).

They will now take on the Dallas Stars (19-9-6), who are first in the Central Divison of the Western Conference but lost against the Edmonton Oilers (6-3) in their previous outing.

The Stars will now host this game at the American Airlines Center on Friday (December 23). Interestingly, both teams will be looking to end their losing start. Montreal has an 18-15 against-the-spread record whereas Dallas is 20-15 against the spread.

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Montreal Canadiens +260 +1.5 (+100) O 6 (-115) Dallas Stars -320 -1.5 (-120) U 6 (-105)

Montreal is struggling so far this season. Surprisingly, their away record is better at 8-6-3 compared to their home record at 7-9. They are once again playing away from home but it will be a tough task against one of the best teams in the league. They had a terrible last season where they finished at the bottom with an overall record of 22-49. This time they are second to bottom and are looking to repeat the same feat.

The team has scored a total of 93 goals while conceding 114, a difference of -21.

Dallas has been one of the best teams in the league so far with their performances. They finished fourth last season with an overall record of 46-30 and qualified for the playoffs. They are even better this time around and are looking good to qualify for the playoffs.

The team has managed to score a total of 121 goals while conceding just 97, a difference of +24.

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Match Details

Fixture: Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Pick

Roope Hintz is having a great season for Dallas. He has scored a total of 14 goals and has provided 22 assists in 33 games so far.

His record has been below par against Montreal with only 4 assists in six games. Now, Hintz will look to improve his tally against Montreal tonight.

Best Pick: Roope Hintz Anytime Scorer (+125)

Montreal vs Dallas: Prediction

The Canadiens have a 6-4 record against the Stars in their last 10 meetings. But they lost the previous two encounters against Dallas. The majority of their games have crossed the total line.

Montreal will look to get an away under its belt to improve its standings, however, it will be up against one of the best teams in the league.

Final Prediction: Dallas -1.5 (-120)

