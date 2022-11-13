Canucks vs Bruins Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - November 13 | 2022 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Sunday.

Vancouver have suffered a very poor season so far and have lost 11 out of 15 games. They are placed in the bottom half of the Western Conference Pacific Division. They have lacked consistency over a period of time and will have to work really hard to qualify for the playoffs.

Boston have been superb so far this season and are 13-2 in 15 games. They currently lead the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 26 points and will try to maintain this healthy lead are to qualify for the playoffs.

Canucks vs Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +185 +1.5(-130) o6.5(-104) BRUINS -210 -1.5(+120) u6.5(-118)

Canucks vs Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Bruins

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022; 6 pm EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Canucks vs Bruins Key Stats

Vancouver has been decent on offense and has scored more than 3 goals per game so far this season. The partnership between Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat has given them solid returns and they will look for similar performances in this game too.

They have failed to maintain their defense and the lack of organization has forced them to concede 495 shots in 15 games. Though the goalkeepers have done well with a save percentage of 0.884, their individual efforts have failed eventually due to leaky defense.

Boston are one of the strongest teams on offense in the league and have scored around four goals per game on average this season. The duo of David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm have done a commendable job and have been effective on offense with 37 goal involvements.

The defense has done a great job, limiting opposition attacks to a minimum. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has conceded less than 2 goals in 12 games and has a save percentage of 0.936. The defense looks settled and will likely play an important role in this game too.

Canucks vs Bruins Betting Prediction

Vancouver have been poor and have lost 20 times in their last 27 Sunday games. They were relatively poor when they played without a day's rest, losing 44 times in 58 games and have lost 4 times in their last 5 meetings in Boston.

Boston have won in their last 9 games following a win and are 48-18 in their last 66 home games.They are in great form and are likely to win this game too.

Prediction : Take Boston, -1.5(+120)

