Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Regular Season

The Vancouver Canucks will play the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Vancouver have had a decent second half of the season and come into the game with a loss. They are placed sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 35 points.

Calgary have had a decent run lately and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 41 points. They are in a great position to cover the gap in the standings and a win in the upcoming game will take them to third place in the standings.

Canucks vs Flames Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +200 +1.5(-125) o6.5(+100) FLAMES -240 -1.5(+105) u6.5(-120)

Canucks vs Flames Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Flames

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 10 pm ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Canucks vs Flames Key Stats

Vancouver have done well to score over 120 goals this season. Bo Horvat leading with 26 goals and 13 assists to his name. He and Elias Pettersson have created the most chances and the team will need them as they look to get another win.

Their defense has conceded around 3.9 goals per game on average, which has been a big negative coming into this game. To get better returns, they have to bring in some tactical changes, otherwise, they will continue to struggle in the season ahead.

Calgary's offense has been average this season, but they have done better lately. The trio of Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri have been the motivating spirit with 40 goals in between. The team will need similar performances from these players in the future too to make a mark.

Their defense has been decent this season with less than three goals conceded per game this season. But, the effort from the goaltenders has been subpar and that needs to changes in order to have a better impact on the results.

Canucks vs Flames Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting with both teams equally potent to win. Vancouver have played well on the road, winning seven of their last eight games and are 5-0 in their last 5 against a team with a losing record.

Calgary are 16-6 in their last 22 Saturday games and are equally strong playing after a rest. They are likely to take inspiration from the great record against Vancouver with 11 wins in their last 16 meetings.

We can expect Calgary to make the most of its home advantage to score enough and defend well for the win.

Prediction: Take, Calgary, -1.5(+105)

