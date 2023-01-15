Canucks vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 15 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks will play the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Sunday.

The Nucks have had a decent second half of the season but are under pressure due to poor performances in the last few games. They are placed sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 37 points, coming in with a three-game losing streak, and they will look to win this game to cover the huge gap in the standings.

The Canes have played well this season and are comfortable at the top with 61 points. They look to have shed their poor recent run with two wins and come confidently into the game. They will try to sustain their lead in the standings with a similar display in the coming games.

Canucks vs Hurricanes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +200 +1.5(-120) o6.5(-125) HURRICANES -250 -1.5(+100) u6.5(+105)

Canucks vs Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Hurricanes

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 5 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Canucks vs Hurricanes Key Stats

The Nucks have done decently through contributions from the duo of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson. With many players coming up with significant contributions in the second half, they look comfortable in offense as a team.

The defense has not done well, which is why they have failed to win games. Conceding 3.9 goals per game has disturbed their playing style and is one of the negatives that they have to get rid of to get better returns from their defensive setup.

The Canes have been decent with 133 goals in 42 games and have averaged more than three goals per game this season. Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas have led from the front, contributing with over 35 goals and having 37 assists between them. They will play a crucial role in the upcoming games too in a big way to become offensively stronger.

Their defense has conceded around 2.7 goals per game this season, which has provided them an edge. With goaltenders proving to be the difference and having maintained solid save percentages, they look strong as a unit for the upcoming games.

Canucks vs Hurricanes Betting Prediction

The game is well shaped in favor of the canes, due to the team strength and momentum they have. Having done well at home, they are more composed than their rivals, who are coming with a losing run.

\With a strong team setup and strong offense, we can expect the Canes to deliver again in this game to get another win.

Prediction : Hurricanes,-1.5(+100)

