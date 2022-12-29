Canucks vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks will play the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Thursday.

Vancouver come into the game on a three-game winning streak and will look to continue their good run. They are placed in the bottom half of the Western Conference Pacific Division with 35 points.

Winnipeg have played well overall this season, but comes with a three game losing streak and are desperate need of wins.

They are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 43 points, but can’t t afford to lose any further games as Minnesota is just a point behind them in the standings.

Canucks vs Jets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +125 +1.5(-195) o6.5(+100) JETS -145 -1.5(+165) u6.5(-120)

Canucks vs Jets Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Jets

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Canucks vs Jets Key Stats

Vancouver have scored over 115 goals this season with Bo having 26 goals to his name. He along with Elias, have created the most chances with 39 assists in between them. The team will need them in the upcoming game too as they look to get another win.

Their defense has conceded around 3.9 goals per game on average, which is a big challenge for them. We can expect big changes as they try to improve their defense for better returns.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg's offense has done well with seasoned players like Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scoring over 15 goals each. The team will need them to continue contributing in their pursuit of the title this season.

Winnipeg's defense has conceded less than 2.6 goals per game on average this season. They have great goaltenders, who have been effective with a save percentage of over 0.920. The team looks well settled as a defensive unit, but to get better returns, we can expect few tweaks in the games to come.

Canucks vs Jets Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting as Vancouver have a great away record of 7-0 in their last 7 games.They have also won nine times in their last 12 meetings against teams from the Western Conference.

Winnipeg have not played well at home with losses coming in considerable number of games. Having lost their last three games, they are under huge pressure.

Coming with a winning run and showing improved performances, Vancouver are in great shape to challenge the home team and we can expect them to put on a complete team show and cover the spread here.

Prediction: Take, Vancouver,+1.5(-195

Poll : 0 votes