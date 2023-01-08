Canucks vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks will play the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Sunday.

The Nucks have had a decent second half of the season but have lost three out of their last four games and will be under pressure to perform better. They are placed sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 37 points and looking to get back to their best.

The Jets have played well overall this season and come with a fantastic winning run into this game. They are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 51 points, just one clear of top-placed Dallas, and a win here will see them lead the division.

Canucks vs Jets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +158 +1.5(-170) o6.5(-110) JETS -190 -1.5(+143) u6.5(-110)

Canucks vs Jets Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Jets

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 3 p.m. EDT

Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Canucks vs Jets Key Stats

The Nucks have done decently to score 128 goals this season but could not scale it up further and it has hampered the team. Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson have partnered well to score over 44 goals and assisted in 44 more. The team will look up to them in the upcoming game too and will expect other players to help the team by improving their contributions.

Defensively, they have been poor and have nothing to celebrate. Conceding almost 3.9 goals per game is a big negative and to get better returns, they have to bring impactful changes in their defensive setup.

The Jets on offense has done decently this season with the likes of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele maintaining the flow of goals intact. The offense has shown improvements and will play a key role in the team's growth in the upcoming challenges.

The defense has conceded 2.55 goals per game on average this season and should be credited for the success of the team. The goaltenders with a save percentage of over 0.920 have maintained a solid defensive unit and will have a big responsibility in the games to come, of maintaining the same level of consistency.

Canucks vs Jets Betting Prediction

The game is slightly in favor of the Jets with the performances they have delivered as a team and coming into the game with winning momentum. They have been solid at home and have a positive record against big opponents, making them comfortable for the challenge

Meanwhile, the inconsistency is a big negative for the Nucks as they come into the game under stressful conditions. They have failed to perform in Winnipeg, which also takes away the comfort of away wins.

We can expect the Jets to continue their winning march with similar gameplay and as a solid team, they have everything to make it possible.

Prediction: Take, Jets, ML(-190)

